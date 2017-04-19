LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-04-17
LONDON, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 april:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.45% to $1930.00, copper price down by 0.63% to $5650.00, lead price down by 3.02% to $2186.00, nickel price up by 0.35% to $18418.59, tin price up by 0.76% to $19850.00, zinc price up by 0.52% to $2599.00, molybdenum price stood at $15250.00, cobalt price stood at $55500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
