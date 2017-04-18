French presidential candidate promises to include April 24 among national remembrance days

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. French presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan promises to include April 24 among national remembrance days in case of winning the elections, “Armenpress” reports he told Nouvelles d’Armenie.

To the question if he will continue the tradition when the French presidents participate in the remembrance events organized in Paris every year on April 24, Aignan answered, “Every year on April 24 events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide take place in France. This is an honor for France to remember the tragedy of a fraternal nation. Of course, I will participate in these events as the French President honoring the Armenian community in France. It’s a special day for all the Armenians and it will become a national remembrance day”.

According to him, the way France pays tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims shows that it continues to struggle against denialism so that truth and historical facts are recognized.

To the question about his position on possible accession of Turkey to the EU, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan said that he is among the few politicians in France who has consistently voiced against Turkish accession to the union since 2003. “I have always struggled against that accession contradicting to the EU ideology”, the French presidential candidate said.

Presidential elections in France will take place on April 23. If none of the candidates receives more than 50% of votes the second stage will be held on May 7.