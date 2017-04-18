President Sargsyan indicates three factors for progress in elections in a meeting with OSCE member state Ambassadors

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a round table meeting with the Ambassadors of OSCE member states on April 18.

As “Armenpress” was unformed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, welcoming this format of meeting that has already become a tradition the President of the Republic noted that the parliamentary elections that took place some days ago is the theme of the meeting, considering that nearly a couple of weeks have passed from the day of the elections it’s worth to make a reference to that.

Recalling the last meeting in the same format with the Ambassadors of the OSCE member states during the war days in 2016, President Sargsyan hoped that the April lessons were not only for Azerbaijan, but for everyone, as OSCE member states, as one common security zone, so as everyone is more careful towards the warnings and security threats.

In his speech President Sargsyan referred to the National Assembly elections, the assessments given by international observer missions and also answered the questions of the participants of the meeting.

The Ambassadors thanked the President of Armenia for making this format of meeting a tradition, and noted that during a conversation a an open and sincere atmosphere they are able to obtain the answers of the questions they are interested in just from the President of the country. “The progress in the elections in my opinion was conditioned by a number of factors and I would like to draw your attention of three of them”, Serzh Sargsyan said. “I think the first factor is that in the recent years we managed to make the advancement of human rights and fundamental freedoms irreversib”, he said.

According to the President, the second factor for the progress in the elections was the consensus reached between the political forces, while the third factor is the very high level of international cooperation. “In this context I would like to express my gratitude to the countries the representatives of which participated in the election observation within the missions of the OSCE / ODIHR, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Secretariat, the CIS Parliamentary Assembly, the European Parliament, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe or just as part of observer missions of the Embassies”, Sargsyan said, adding that Armenia granted the OSCE / ODIHR with an opportunity to deploy unlimited number of observers.