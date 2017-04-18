Tourists from Iran, Russia, China and Germany most interested in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. 599 thousand 341 tourists visited Armenia in the first quarter of 2017, which is 18,2% more than the 2016 statistics.

Zarmine Zeytuntsyan, chairman of the state tourism committee of the ministry of economic development and investments told a press conference the main tourism flow was provided by the Iranian market – 17,7%.

“Second is Russia with 7,5%, the next countries are China, Germany and France”, she said.

According to her Gerogia can also be a very interesting market for Armenia, however there is still lots to do in this direction.

“If we want to make Armenia more attractive for Georgian tourists, we must be able to carry out a specific marketing policy. Georgian tourists can be more interested in event tourism in Armenia”, she said.

Iranian tourists mostly visit Armenia during Nowruz – March 15 – April 4. Tour operators say Iranians are mostly interested in leisure locations.