Turkey is unpredictable, no stability in foreign policy processes

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has become a quite unpredictable country, there is no stability in foreign political processes, Bagrat Estukyan, editor of the Armenian department of Agos newspaper said via a video conference organized in Yerevan.

“Today it is difficult to say what impact Turkey’s policy will have on the region after the constitutional reforms. The developments of the previous years, Erdogan’s actions and statements showed that Turkey is rather unpredictable”, Estukyan said.

According to Turkologist Levon Hovsepyan, undoubtedly the constitutional referendum will impact Turkey’s foreign policy.

He mentioned that in addition to the administration system change, the power structure must also be viewed, which is led by Erdogan. Erdogan centralizes the decision-making process in his hands. And this is what causes unpredictability.

“Regarding Turkey’s relations with the EU, I believe these processes aren’t encouraging. The existing tension in relations with further continue”, he said.

Diana Yayloyan, representative of the foreign policy department of the Economic Policy Research Foundation, said Turkey is aiming at becoming one of the 10 leading countries of the world having leading economy by 2023. Therefore, the development of relations with both Russia and the West is important. In terms of what developments might happen in this context, the experts found it difficult to predict.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in the referendum on Turkey’s constitutional reform package.

With most of the ballots opened, over 51 percent of voters have supported expanding the powers of president.

Turkey’s largest cities however, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, voted no.

The head of Turkey’s Electoral Board has confirmed the result of the referendum, saying the “yes” vote has won.

He called the ‘yes’ vote a historic decision by the Turkish people, expressing hope that it will benefit the country.

"Turkey for the first time in its history has decided with the will of the parliament and its people on such an important change. For the first time in the history of the Republic, we are changing our ruling system through civil politics. That is why it is very significant,” he said.

Turks living abroad have played a major part in the success of the referendum, which will pave the way for one of the most important reforms in the country’s history, Erdogan said.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, president of the Republican People's Party, announced over 1.5 million votes have been counted as ‘yes’ as result of fraud.