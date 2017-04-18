French election: Le Pen pledges to suspend immigration

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. One of the frontrunners in the French presidential election, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, says she would suspend all legal immigration to France, BBC reports.

The National Front (FN) leader told a rally that she wanted to stop "a mad, uncontrolled situation".

Polls suggest she is neck and neck with centrist Emmanuel Macron, ahead of Sunday's first round of voting.

Mr Macron warned voters that choosing far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon would be like Cuba without the sun.

Opinion polls predict that Mr Macron and Ms Le Pen will reach the second round on 7 May. But it looks like a very tight race.