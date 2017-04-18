Turkey constitutional referendum: Thousands of people continue protests

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The demonstrations continued in Turkey in the evening of April 17 against the results of the constitutional referendum held in the country on April 16, reports Armenpress.

Major protests were held in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya and Eskisehir.

The protesters especially expressed their complaint that the Supreme Electoral Council considered the ballots with no stamps as valid. They kept posters entitled “No, we will win”, urging to annul the referendum results.

According to Cumhuriyet newspaper, a large number of people were detained during the protests in Izmir and Antalya.

On April 16 constitutional referendum was held in Turkey. 51.41% of people voted ‘yes’, and 48.59% voted ‘no’ in the referendum on constitutional changes.