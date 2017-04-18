Armenia’s Ambassador meets with Chairman of Culture Affairs Committee of Iran’s Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Iran H.E. Artashes Tumanyan had a meeting on April 16 with Nasrollah Pezhmanfar, chairman of the Culture Affairs Committee of the Iranian Parliament, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Pezhmanfar welcomed the Ambassador and mentioned the existing historical and cultural similarities between the Armenian and Iranian peoples create strong grounds for the development of relations in different spheres, and stressed that his committee is willing to assist in enhancing cooperation with Armenia in the cultural sector.

Ambassador Tumanyan was pleased the mention the great attention towards cultural legacies of the two countries by state agencies, which is proved by the mindful attitude towards the Armenian Churches and cultural monuments in Iran and the Blue Mosque in Yerevan.

The meeting also focused on further enhancing the cooperation in the field of culture as well as between relevant committees of the parliaments of Armenia and Iran.