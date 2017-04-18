Daily Mail: Mkhitaryan shows generous side

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. British media didn’t miss Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s generous act as the Armenian international gave some cash to a homeless man in Manchester city center, Daily Mail reported.

The Manchester United star was pictured handing over some cash to the man after enjoying a meal in the Italian restaurant San Carlo.

Mkhitaryan, stopped to give the man - dressed in jeans and a camouflage jacket – money from his wallet as he stood alongside his Mercedes.





