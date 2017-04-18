Exhibition to be held in Yerevan dedicated to city’s cultural heritage and sustainable tourism

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. This year the International Day for Monuments and Sites in Armenia will be celebrated under the title of “Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism”, reports Armenpress.

On April 18, Erebuni historical-archeological Museum-Reserve and ICOMOS/Armenia organize an exhibition entitled “Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism of Yerevan: Erebuni, Karmir Blur (Red Hill), Shengavit”.

The exhibition will last until May 8.

At the proposal of ICOMOS - International Council on Monuments and Sites, April 18 is celebrated as International Day for Monuments and Sites since 1983.

The aim is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity, their vulnerability and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.