Azerbaijani forces fire sniper rifles at Artsakh posts

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. On April 17 and overnight April 18 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime over 55 times by firing more than 640 shots from various caliber small arms at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.

In the southern, eastern and north-eastern directions of the line of contact the Azerbaijani forces also fired sniper rifles (93 shots).

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh took countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani activeness and continued conducting the reliable protection of military posts.