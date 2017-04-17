US & South Korea launch joint military exercises codenamed Max Thunder

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The United States and South Korea have launched joint military exercises codenamed Max Thunder in the Kunsuan American military base in the south-western part of the Korean Peninsula.

Max Thunder will last until April 28.

Over 1000 American and 500 South Korean personnel are participating in the exercises, along with US 7th Air Force and South Korean Air Force gunships.

The exercises are held amid sharp escalation of the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

The USS Carl Vinson supercarrier approached the Peninsula last week, carrying the Navy Strike Force.