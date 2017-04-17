Turkey’s national security council to discuss extending state of emergency

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Council of Turkey will convene a session on April 17 to discuss extending the state of emergency in the country, Vice Prime Minister of the country Nurettin Canikli told A Haber.

“The issue of extending the state of emergency will be discussed in the National Security Council”, he said.

The Vice PM ruled out the possibility of holding early election after the referendum, saying no such issue is included in the council’s agenda.

A state of emergency was declared in Turkey following the July 15 2016 military coup attempt. The 90-day state of emergency was extended two times by the National Security Council, once on October 11, and again on January 3.