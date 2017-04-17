March for Justice to be held in Sydney on Armenian Genocide commemoration day
YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian religious, political, cultural and youth organizations of Australia have called on community members to join the April 23 march for justice to commemorate the memory of the 1,5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide in Sydney, the Armenian National Committee of Australia reported.
The participants of the march will reaffirm their promise for reaching justice for their ancestors.
Special buses will transport those willing to take part in the march both inside and outside the city.
- 17:17 Turkey referendum held in unequal conditions, international observers say
- 16:52 Turkey’s Armenian community vote “no” in constitutional referendum, according to Agos editor
- 16:24 ‘The Promise’ trailer available in Armenian
- 15:52 US & South Korea launch joint military exercises codenamed Max Thunder
- 15:39 Turkey’s national security council to discuss extending state of emergency
- 15:15 Turkey’s opposition CHP willing to object referendum results in Constitutional Court and ECHR
- 15:11 Scattered showers forecast in Yerevan in upcoming days
- 14:47 March for Justice to be held in Sydney on Armenian Genocide commemoration day
- 14:24 We have a more difficult-to-control Turkey as result of referendum, says Davutoglu’s chief advisor Etienne Mahchupian
- 13:57 Turkey unemployment rate reaches 13%
- 13:45 Turkey has become a divided country as result of constitutional referendum, says Safrastyan
- 13:00 Austrian FM says EU-Turkey cooperation to get more difficult after referendum
- 12:45 Iranian defense minister hopes for peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 12:40 Protests erupt in Turkey’s largest cities demanding resignation of government
- 12:38 Azerbaijan begins large-scale military exercises
- 12:24 Manchester United to offer new contract to Ibrahimovich
- 12:21 All roads/highways open for traffic nationwide
- 12:09 Council of Europe Secretary General urges Turkey to consider future strategy ‘carefully’
- 11:52 Armenia productively cooperates with NATO in peacekeeping field, says NATO official
- 11:40 Erdogan announces readiness to re-introduce death penalty
- 11:38 Turkey constitutional referendum: 51.41% vote yes
- 11:29 ‘The Fate of The Furious’ breaks global box office opening record
- 11:11 US gunships deploy paratroopers in Deir ez-Zor – Sky News Arabia
- 11:09 Azerbaijani forces breach Artsakh ceasefire 15 times in past 24 hours
- 10:58 ‘Noxious substance’ injures club patrons in London
- 10:54 US Vice President Pence visits S. Korea-N. Korea Demilitarized Zone
- 04.15-16:54 The Armenian star of “Manchester United” – Match TV’s short film about Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 04.15-16:17 Yerevan Mayor assesses illegal logging in Davitashen vandalism
- 04.15-15:58 Death toll rises to 35 in Iran flood
- 04.15-15:10 The Armenian Genocide: Picking up where Reagan left off – The Hill
- 04.15-14:08 Artsvik Minasyan sees no reason for leaving office of Nature Protection Minister
- 04.15-13:19 Trump administration to keep names of White House visitors secret
- 04.15-12:37 Thousands of Christians waiting for Holy Fire in Jerusalem
- 04.15-11:50 Despite Israel’s denialism its people definitely recognize the Armenian genocide - Yair Auron
- 04.15-11:15 Azerbaijan fires over 400 bullets at the direction of Armenian border guards
17:03, 04.14.2017
Viewed 13817 times Armenia ranked 34th in the list of most secure countries: World Economic Forum annual report
10:11, 04.12.2017
Viewed 6377 times Hollywood star Ryan Gosling joins Armenian Genocide movie ‘The Promise’ campaign
13:01, 04.13.2017
Viewed 4652 times “It was a crazily barbaric treatment” – Oscar winning actor Christian Bale on the Armenian Genocide
17:05, 04.10.2017
Viewed 3336 times ‘Attaboy’ - TV star Tina Kandelaki and Henrikh Mkhitaryan chat on Twitter
16:55, 04.14.2017
Viewed 1991 times Sting likes Manchester United fans’ version of “Englishman in New York”