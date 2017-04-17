Turkey unemployment rate reaches 13%

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s statistical service released new data on the country’s unemployment rate, Sputnik News reported.

According to the new data, the number of unemployed people during 2017 January increased by 695 thousand as compared to the same period of the previous year. Thus, the number of unemployed reached 3 million 985 thousand – 13 percent.

The unemployment rate in Turkey has reached a maximum level of the past 7 years.