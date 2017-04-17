Turkey has become a divided country as result of constitutional referendum, says Safrastyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The results of Turkey’s constitutional referendum were expected, Ruben Safrastyan, director of the Institute of Oriental Studies told a press conference in ARMENPRESS.

“If we were to analyze the results according to regions, then it is obvious that the population of large cities voted against those changes. The entire Mediterranean regions also voted against the changes. This is very interesting, which must be analyzed. The interesting part is that Erdogan won in Turkey’s central parts, except Ankara. There is another important factor. As expected, the Kurdish populated areas mainly voted against the constitutional changes”, Safrastyan said.

Safrastyan says Turkey has essentially been divided into two parts.

“The fact that the citizens of mostly large cities voted against the changes proves that the part of Turkey’s population which lives in developed conditions and has higher educational qualification is against the changes. And the residents of areas who are behind modern development are in favor of the constitutional changes”, he said.

He added that the “no” camp would have received more votes if the pro-Kurdish and opposition Democratic People’s Party wasn’t “beheaded”.

“All leaders of this party are jailed. If they weren’t, the ‘no’ camp would receive more votes, which would have had a rather important significance”, he said.

Safrastyan highlights the fact that over 5 million Turks living abroad participated in the voting.

“In this context the relations of Turkey and several European countries got strained, which attempted to interfere that the Turkish leaders struggle among Turkish voters in those countries for gaining the answer which is in their interest. This proves a heated struggle, which was carried out for the votes of those people. And we can say that this struggle ended with Erdogan’s victory, because mostly the Turks living abroad voted in favor for the constitutional changes, and this too had an important significance”, he said.

According to him, the situation in terms of political struggle in Turkey will be tense in the coming 2 years, because 6-7 thousand new laws must be passed or amended for complying them with the new constitution.

According to him, it is noteworthy hat the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, which is represented in the Parliament, defended Erdogan proves that the President’s policy on establishing a one-man power is based on the most extreme Turkish trends – Pan-Turkism.