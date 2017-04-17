Austrian FM says EU-Turkey cooperation to get more difficult after referendum

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz commented on the initial results of Turkey’s constitutional referendum, saying the Turkey-EU cooperation will get more difficult after the referendum.

“The referendum results created a divided country. The EU’s cooperation with this country in the future will become more difficult”, he said.

With most of the ballots opened, over 51 percent of voters have supported expanding the powers of president.

Turkey’s largest cities however, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, voted no.

The head of Turkey’s Electoral Board has confirmed the result of the referendum, saying the “yes” vote has won.