Iranian defense minister hopes for peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s defense minister Hossein Dehghan expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Iranian minister made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s defense minister Zakir Hasanov in Tehran, Mehr reported.

“Taking into account the current situation, we believe the region cannot resist another crisis and threat. Therefore, we hope Azerbaijan and Armenia will assume obligation to reach the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict and will prevent the further escalation of the crisis, by not allowing external and irrelevant interference”, the Iranian defense minister said.