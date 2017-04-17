US gunships deploy paratroopers in Deir ez-Zor – Sky News Arabia

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian Democratic Forces undertook an operation in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, which was accompanied by the deployment of paratroopers of the international coalition’s air force, led by the US.

According to Sky News Arabia, the supply paths of ISIS terrorists in the Syrian desert were attacked, in the vicinity of Al Mayadin. Two oil fields which were captured by the Islamic State are also located in this area.

Sky News Arabia reported several dozens of fighters were deployed from American helicopters, who left the area after completing their mission. No details are reported over the results of the operations.