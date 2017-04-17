Azerbaijani forces breach Artsakh ceasefire 15 times in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces made more than 15 ceasefire violations in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact on April 16 and overnight April 17, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

Azerbaijani forces used different caliber firearms to fire over 240 shots at Artsakhi positions.

“The Defense Army forces refrained from taking countermeasures and confidently continued their service”, the defense ministry said in a statement.