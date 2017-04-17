‘Noxious substance’ injures club patrons in London

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. At least 12 people have suffered burns from a suspected "noxious substance" at a club in east London, police say, BBC reported.

Hundreds of revellers were evacuated from Mangle E8 in Sidworth Street, London Fields, after police were called at about 01:10 BST.

Police said 10 of those affected were taken to hospital by ambulance, while a further two presented themselves at A&E.

Their injuries are non life-threatening.

It is understood about 600 people had been attending an event at the nightclub before it was evacuated.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the 10 people were treated for minor burns at the scene before being taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made and officers are continuing to investigate, he added.