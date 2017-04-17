US Vice President Pence visits S. Korea-N. Korea Demilitarized Zone

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced visit Monday to the perilous Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea, which he called the "frontier of freedom”, NBC News reported.

Pence, whose father was a decorated soldier in the Korean War, joined a motorcade to the DMZ with Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea. Speaking only a few yards from the military demarcation line, the vice president said "all options are on the table" amid turmoil over North Korea's military threats, including Sunday's failed missile launch.

"The people of North Korea, the military of North Korea, should not mistake the resolve of the United States of America to stand with our allies," he said. "The alliance between South Korea and the United States is ironclad."

Pence is in South Korea to kick off a 10-day trip to Asia.