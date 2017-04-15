Yerevan Mayor assesses illegal logging in Davitashen vandalism

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan assessed the illegal logging in Davitashen district vandalism. Speaking to reporters the Mayor said he will be watchful so as the responsible are severky punished within the frames of the law. “It’s unacceptable, when we all plant trees and take care. Our task is to expand green zones, but we have citizens who evade all these”, “Armenpress” reports Taron Margaryan saying.

He added that the Head of Davitashen administrative district has been tasked to plant new trees in the area.

The illegal logging took place on April 10 when 29 trees were logged. The Ministry of Nature Protection has assessed the damage at 2.86 million AMD.