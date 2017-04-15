Azerbaijan fires over 400 bullets at the direction of Armenian border guards
YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime 25 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on April 14 and overnight 15, firing over 400 bullets from different caliber gunfire weapons.
As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, Defense Army front line units mainly refrained from retaliation and continued to perform unwavering protection of the military positions.
