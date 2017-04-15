Eurovision’s German representative impressed by warmth and hospitability of Armenians

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. German representative at “Eurovision-2017” Levina who has been in Armenia for a few days has no doubts that will remember the warm attitude of Armenians for a long time. According to her the short period she has spent in Yerevan was enough for her to love the city and will definitely visit Yerevan in the future.

“This is my first visit to Armenia and I can say that everything is great. I had no specific expectations but when I came here people accepted me with warmth for which I am extremely happy. In addition, I liked very much the cuisine “, she told “Armenpress”.

Levina was the first to respond to the initiative of the Armenian representative at “Eurovision-2017” Artsvik Harutyunyan, by which she challenged the participants to sing Armenian folk songs, while Artsvik herself performed folk songs of the given countries. Levina performed the song “Kaqavik” of Komitas. She confessed that though Armenian language is rather difficult, but anyway, it is a very interesting one.

“I would like to mention that I like Artsvik very much. She is very affable and has powerful voice. Her song has interesting motives, and as refers to the Armenian language, I can say it in no way resembles any other language I have ever heard”, Levina said.

German singer performs the song called “Perfect life”.

“I hope people will like it. Of course, it will be great if we record good results, but it is also of key importance to really enjoy the atmosphere, the contest, to gain good experience and enjoy music without borders. My song is about an important idea – one should not be afraid of making mistakes. Negative things occur during life but it is necessary to take the positive and struggle for the implementation of dreams. As for me in reality there is no perfect life. Each person makes his life perfect by taking lessons from his experience”, the singer who started to sing since 9 years said.

The German singer together with Artsvik Harutyunyan visited Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex yesterday, where they laid flowers for the memory of the Armenian genocide victims. Levina thinks it’s important that people know about similar historical cases.

“I knew about the Armenian Genocide since Germany recognized it last year. I cannot make any political comment, but I think its recognition is of great importance”, she stated.

The German representative returns home today taking with her only positive memories from Armenia.

“I am impressed by how much the Armenians are open and emotional. They attach great importance to everything. It’s very important to be able to value even small things. I received only positive energy and reaction from Armenians. I know that particularly in summer a very wonderful atmosphere is present here. I will retune for sure”, Levina concluded.

Syuzi Muradyan