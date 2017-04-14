EEC’s power for tax regulations expands

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission Board, which includes the first deputy PMs of the EAEU member states, has been granted with new powers in tax regulation, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The decision was made at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session.

In addition, the Heads of Eurasian Economic Union member states have expanded the scope of issues over which the EEC Board will make a decision through consensus. “The decision of the Presidents to give the Union such supranational powers once again reaffirms our plans for further deepening of the Eurasian integration”, EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan said.