MPs of Artsakh pay tribute to memory of political figure Artur Mkrtchyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh visited the Memorial complex of Stepanakert on April 14 and laid flowers at the tomb of the state and political figure, the first President of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Artsakh Artur Mkrtchyan, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Artsakh.

The life of a devotee of Artsakh movement and liberation struggle interrupted 25 years ago, however his ideas and vision of the strong homeland are actual and demanded even a quarter of century after his death.