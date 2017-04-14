Eurovision’s German representative pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims’ memory

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. German representative of Eurovision-2017 song contest Levina who has been in Armenia for some days paid tribute to the memory of Armenian genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide memorial complex. Armenian representative of the Eurovision Artsvik accompanied her.

“Armenpress” reports the singers laid flowers at the eternal fire, after which Artsvik performed a song dedicated to the memory of the Armenian genocide victims.

Levina was impressed by her visit to Tsitsernakaberd. According to her it creates rather exciting atmosphere.

Semi-final of the Eurovision-2017 song contest will take place in Ukraine’s capital Kiev on May 9 and 11, and the final will be on May 13.