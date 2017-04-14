Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals

YEREVAN, 14 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, on 14 April, USD exchange rate is down by 0.50 drams to 486.09 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.50 drams to 516.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 8.65 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.18 drams to 608.10 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals. Gold price is up by 133.45 drams to 20068.89 drams. Silver price is up by 3.61 drams to 290.06 drams. Platinum price is up by 187.70 drams to 15237.45 drams.