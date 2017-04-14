Armenia ranked 34th in the list of most secure countries: World Economic Forum annual report

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The World Economic Forum published the annual report which presents 136 country’s ranking in security, business environment, tourism, healthcare, natural resources, human resources and labor market and other components, reports Armenpress.

Armenia is ranked 34th in the list of the most secure countries. The list is led by Finland, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Iceland, Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore, Norway, Switzerland, Rwanda, Qatar, Portugal, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Austria, Estonia, Sweden, Slovenia, Spain and etc.Iran is ranked 87th in the list of the most secure countries, Georgia is 29th, Turkey is 116th. Russia is ranked 109th.

In terms of tourism component, Armenia is ranked 84th in the list. Spain leads the list and is followed by France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, the US, Australia, Italy, Canada, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Austria, Singapore, Portugal, China, New Zealand and others respectively. Georgia takes the 70th position in the ranking, Azerbaijan is 71st, Iran 93rd and Turkey 44th. Russia is ranked 43rd in the list.

Coming to the business environment component, Armenia, according to the report, is ranked 39th in the list. The list is headed by Hong Kong, then comes Singapore, Switzerland, the UK, the UAE, Qatar, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Finland, Norway, Ireland and etc. Armenia’s neighboring country Georgia is ranked 22th, Turkey is 63rd, Azerbaijan 57th, Iran 79th in the list of business environment ranking.

Armenia is ranked 48th in the healthcare ranking. Germany leads this list, which is followed by Lithuania, Austria, Belgium, Russia, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Hungary, Bulgaria, Greece, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France and etc. Georgia is ranked 36th in the list, Azerbaijan is 37th, Turkey 64th, Iran 93rd.

In terms of human resources and labor market component, Armenia took the 45th post in the list. Iceland is leading in this ranking, which is followed by Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Singapore, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Austria, New Zealand, Netherlands, UK, US. Georgia is ranked 51st, Azerbaijan is 30th, Turkey 94th, Iran 105th.

As for preparedness in the field of information and communication technologies, Armenia is ranked 71st in the list. The list is led by Hong Kong, then comes Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, UK and etc. Georgia is 67th in this list, Azerbaijan 50th, Turkey 72nd and Iran is ranked 94th.





