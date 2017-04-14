Restoration & research of monuments in Artsakh is done regardless of third party attitudes – deputy minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Shahverdyan, deputy minister of economy of Artsakh, spoke about the Azerbaijani comments regarding the archeological excavations and restoration works near the Shushi’s Gohar Agha (Upper Juma) Mosque.

“Any historic-cultural monument in Artsakh is the property of the people of Artsakh, and, including, the preservation, study and restoration of Persian culture monuments are one of our priority tasks.

Since 2015, Artsakh joined the European Convention on Preservation of Archaeological Heritage and European Architectural Heritage Protection Convention, which means the Artsakhi side has assumed obligations in this sphere, which it follows unconditionally. The entire process of the restoration works of Shushi’s Upper Mosque is fully in line with the provisions of the abovementioned conventions.

I would like to especially mention that the research and restoration programs of historic-cultural monuments in Artsakh are designed and realized regardless the attitude and comments of any third party”, he said in a statement.