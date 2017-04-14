Sting likes Manchester United fans’ version of “Englishman in New York”

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Sting commented on the Manchester United fans’ version of his song ‘Englishman in New York’, which the football fans dedicated to midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“I’m very happy for it. I like seeing the songs modified and adapted for various purposes. This version is also a good one. As a singer I think it’s interesting how these songs become popular among so many people, and they all begin to sing the same”, Sting was quoted as saying by BBC.