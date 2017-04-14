No entrance fee for Garni, Zvartnots reserve-museums on April 18 – International Day for Monuments and Sites

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. At the order of the “Preservation Service” SNCO director, the entrance to Garni and Zvartnots historic-cultural reserve-museums on April 18 will be free of charge, taking into account that the day is being marked as UNESCO International Day for Monuments and Sites, the “Preservation Service of historic-cultural reserve-museums and historical environment” state non-commercial organization told ARMENPRESS.

Garni and Zvartnots reserve museum are open for visitors from 10:00 until 17:30.