Proper organization of Armenian NPP’s planned precautionary repair program highlighted

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the extension program of the second power unit’s operation period of the Armenian nuclear power plant, the fourth session of the Armenian-Russian joint coordination commission took place on April 14 in Yerevan, co-chaired by Areg Galstyan, advisor of the minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia, and Kiril Komarov, director of development and international business and first deputy general director of the Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation.

Representatives of the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources, State Nuclear Safety Regulatory Committee of Armenia, “Armenian Nuclear Power Plant” CJSC, Rosatom State Corporation and Rosatom Service company took part in the session.

The participants of the session discussed the process of works of the extension program of the 2nd power unit’s period, and discussed issues related to the 2017 planned precautionary refueling and repair, operation permit, namely instrumental examination, modernization of equipment and substitution.

The possibilities of involving Armenian students in Russian higher education institutions in the field of nuclear energy and information-educational projects were also discussed.

Speaking on further actions, Kiril Komarov highlighted the proper organization of the planned precautionary repair events of the plant, with the main emphasis on safety.

Several decisions were made as result of the session, including designing of extension investment programs and united actions on preparing for the additional exploitation period.