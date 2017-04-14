Serzh Sargsyan takes part in informal meeting of CSTO heads of states in Bishkek

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in Kyrgyzstan, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on April 14 took part in the informal meeting of heads of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Bishkek, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Within the frames of the meeting agenda, the CSTO heads of states discussed the draft decision on the “CSTO Secretary General” and made a unanimous decision to appoint Armenia’s National Security Council Secretary Yuri G. Khachaturov as CSTO Secretary General from May 2.

The heads of states also decided to award former CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha with CSTO Collective Security Council’s 1st Degree of Excellence.

During the meeting issues related to the military-political and military-strategic situation in the CSTO responsibility zone were discussed, a number of additional orders related to countering security threats were adopted.