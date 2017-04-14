Kazakhstan’s President congratulates Armenia on successful election

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. During the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council session, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Armenia on holding successful election.

“Taking the opportunity, I would like to congratulate Armenia on holding successful elections, which were the first after the constitutional reforms”, Nazarbayev said.

Kazakhstan’s President mentioned soon it will be three years since the signing of the agreement on creating the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana. He noted that much was done in the initial and difficult period of the union.

“We actively work in the economic sector by cooperating with one another, we proceed with a coordinated policy on important economic fields. During this period, ties were established with different countries in international organizations. It was a difficult phase for the EEU, regarding the overcoming of crisis occurrences by our countries. All of this impacted the indicators of our organization, which decreased in the recent period. But the crisis isn’t endless, the decrease is followed by growth”, Nazarbayev said and presented several indicators.

According to him, economic growth has been documented in the previous year in many EEU countries, including in Kazakhstan.

Nazarbayev mentioned that the results of early 2017 must inspire special optimism. According to the January-February data of the current year, the foreign trade volume of the EEU overall grew by 37%.

Namely, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade volume grew by 56% with EEU, 50% with Russia, 50% with Belarus, 41% with Kyrgyzstan, and with Armenia it tripled – (grew by 3.5 times).

“We must continue working further, in order for this trend to be maintained until yearend”, he said.

Speaking on upcoming actions, Nazarbayev mentioned it is necessary to ensure new commercial agreements with international partners for enhancing the market and investments. Try to boost partnership with Iran, China, India, Singapore, Israel, Serbia and other countries which have expressed such desire. He found it important to give a mutual helping hand in difficult conditions.

Nazarbayev expressed conviction that the fulfillment of this session’s agreements will strengthen EEU member states’ partnership and the relations will be raised to a higher level soon.

Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, who is currently in Bishkek on a working visit, participated in the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council session with other EEU member state heads of states – President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Moldova Igor Dodon, who was invited to the session.

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan was also present at the session.