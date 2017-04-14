Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. According to the information provided by Georgia’s Infrastructures and Territorial Development Ministry, on April 14, as of 14:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, Armenia’s Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies told Armenpress.
