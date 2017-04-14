Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov appointed CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Yuri Khachaturov was appointed Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from May 2, 2017, Valery Semerikov, acting CSTO Secretary General, said, RIA Novosti reported.

“While discussing the appointment of the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, it was unanimously decided to appoint Yuri G. Khachaturov on that post starting from May 2”, Valery Semerikov told reporters while summarizing the results of CSTO non-official summit held in Kyrgyzstan on April 14.

He also informed that the CSTO heads of states made a decision to award former CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha with CSTO Collective Security Council’s 1st Degree of Excellence.