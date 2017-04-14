EAEU will continue to strengthen for welfare of peoples of member states – says Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin hopes the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will continue to strengthen and develop for welfare of the peoples of the member states, reports Armenpress.

During the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session in Bishkek, Putin highlighted the Union’s recorded results, talked about the achievements and problems.

He said in January 2017 compared to January 2016 the mutual trade volume between the Union’s member states increased by 38%, and the supplies of EAEU states to third countries increased by 37%.

“The export and import structure has been significantly improved. In 2016 EAEU agriculture field recorded a 4% growth. The industrial growth increased as well. We predict positive dynamics for these fields this year too”, Putin said.

The Russian President said the significant growth is beneficial not only for the Union’s partners but also the Russian consumers. In 2016 more than 62% of the Union’s total shipments entered Russia. “The trade turnover of agricultural goods between Armenia and Russia increased by 22%. Thanks to the Union’s market, a new field, machinery, is developing in Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan creates favorable conditions for the development of textile industry. The export of light industry products of Kyrgyzstan to the Union’s market increased by 38% in 2016. A number of goods produced in Belarus are viewed in the Russian market as domestic product and use the privileges while participating in the Russian public procurement”, Putin said.

As for the Union’s legal cooperation, President Putin said recently works were carried out on this path, structural documents were agreed such as the Customs agreement.

Vladimir Putin said the further improvement of macro-economic situation is a priority.

“The elimination of barriers is important for free movement of goods. Such barriers, unfortunately, still exist, but we agree to gradually eliminate them. According to the agreement, they will be completely eliminated until 2025”, Putin said.

Vladimir Putin talked about the EAEU international activity, stating that already free trade agreements operate with Vietnam, talks are being held with China, Israel, Serbia, India, Egypt, Singapore and Iran.