Armenian and Chinese defense ministries sign 2017 cooperation program

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of rear admiral Guan Youfei, director of the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission of China was in Armenia April 11-14 on a working visit, the defense ministry of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

The delegation had meetings with Lt. General Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces, Davit Pakhchanyan, deputy defense minister and chairman of the state committee of military-industry and Levon Ayvazyan, head of the defense policy department of the defense ministry.

The meetings focused on the current process and development prospects of the Armenian-Chinese defense cooperation, international and regional security issues and other issues of bilateral interest.

Agreements were reached on enhancing cooperation in the defense sector and realizing several mutually beneficial projects.

At the end of the visit, defense minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan held a meeting with the Chinese delegation, accompanied by Ambassador of China to Armenia H.E. Tian Erlong.

The results of the talks and the agreements were discussed and summarized at the meeting.

The Armenian defense minister highly praised the high level political relations between the two countries and stressed the necessity of enhancing partnership and involving new sectors.

At the end of the meeting head of the defense policy department of the ministry Levon Ayvazyan and rear admiral Guan Youfei signed the 2017 cooperation program between the Armenian defense ministry and China’s defense ministry.