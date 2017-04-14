Mkhitaryan among ‘Best Player Of The Week’ candidates in Europa League

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the Armenian national football team and Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the candidates of best player of the week of Europa League.

UEFA presented the 4 players who are included in the voting for best player of the week.

Fans will have to choose between Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United, Davy Klaassen from Ajax, Ryan Babel from Besiktas and Iago Aspas from Celta.

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was named best player of the Manchester United vs. Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter finals, UEFA reported.

Mkhitaryan scored in the 36th minute of the match.

The Armenian international has scored 4 goals in 7 Europa League matches.