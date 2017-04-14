Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. Anderlecht


YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was named best player of the Manchester United vs. Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter finals, UEFA reported.

Mkhitaryan scored in the 36th minute of the match.

The Armenian international has scored 4 goals in 7 Europa League matches.

 



