Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. Anderlecht
YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was named best player of the Manchester United vs. Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter finals, UEFA reported.
Mkhitaryan scored in the 36th minute of the match.
The Armenian international has scored 4 goals in 7 Europa League matches.
- 04.14-20:42 EEC’s power for tax regulations expands
- 04.14-20:40 MPs of Artsakh pay tribute to memory of political figure Artur Mkrtchyan
- 04.14-20:21 Yura Movsisyan urges to watch “The Promise” film
- 04.14-20:11 Eurovision’s German representative pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims’ memory
- 04.14-19:58 President of Parliament of Artsakh receives members of Francophone Youth Parliament of Armenia
- 04.14-19:12 EAEU to activate FTA talks with a number of countries in 2017
- 04.14-19:00 Asian Stocks - 14-04-17
- 04.14-18:49 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals
- 04.14-18:36 Zaporozhye regional MPs urge Rada to declare April 24 Remembrance day of Armenian Genocide victims
- 04.14-17:59 MFA Armenia advices tourists visiting Egypt not to abandon recreation areas and keep away from crowds
- 04.14-17:04 Restoration & research of monuments in Artsakh is done regardless of third party attitudes – deputy minister
- 04.14-17:03 Armenia ranked 34th in the list of most secure countries: World Economic Forum annual report
- 04.14-16:55 Sting likes Manchester United fans’ version of “Englishman in New York”
- 04.14-16:31 No entrance fee for Garni, Zvartnots reserve-museums on April 18 – International Day for Monuments and Sites
- 04.14-15:47 Proper organization of Armenian NPP’s planned precautionary repair program highlighted
- 04.14-15:42 Soprano Hasmik Papian awarded Gold Medal of culture ministry
- 04.14-15:37 Serzh Sargsyan takes part in informal meeting of CSTO heads of states in Bishkek
- 04.14-15:03 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 04.14-15:02 Kazakhstan’s President congratulates Armenia on successful election
- 04.14-14:37 Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov appointed CSTO Secretary General
- 04.14-14:08 EAEU will continue to strengthen for welfare of peoples of member states – says Russia’s Putin
- 04.14-13:38 "Armenia’s turnover with the EAEU countries grew by more than 15%" - President Sargsyan delivers speech at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in Bishkek
- 04.14-13:30 Armenia attaches great importance to EAEU integration processes: President Sargsyan delivers speech in Bishkek
- 04.14-13:14 Armenian and Chinese defense ministries sign 2017 cooperation program
- 04.14-13:10 Diamond industry issues discussed with Economic Development Minister
- 04.14-13:05 EAEU Supreme Council’s next session to be held in Moscow on October 11
- 04.14-12:49 Mkhitaryan among ‘Best Player Of The Week’ candidates in Europa League
- 04.14-12:37 ‘We have an accomplished & strong state structure’ - President Sargsyan congratulates Armenia’s law enforcement on Police Day
- 04.14-12:33 Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. Anderlecht
- 04.14-12:26 Turkey’s referendum to have positive result for Erdogan
- 04.14-12:23 Parliament of 5th convocation worked effectively – says RPA faction head
- 04.14-12:22 Eurasian Economic Union grants observer status to Moldova
- 04.14-11:53 Azatamut school-children gain programming knowledge in “Armath” engineering laboratory
- 04.14-11:27 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 04.14-11:11 Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session underway in Bishkek
10:11, 04.12.2017
Viewed 5798 times Hollywood star Ryan Gosling joins Armenian Genocide movie ‘The Promise’ campaign
12:46, 04.08.2017
Viewed 4839 times American actress Melina Kanakaredes supports ‘The Promise’ movie
13:01, 04.13.2017
Viewed 4243 times “It was a crazily barbaric treatment” – Oscar winning actor Christian Bale on the Armenian Genocide
17:05, 04.10.2017
Viewed 2664 times ‘Attaboy’ - TV star Tina Kandelaki and Henrikh Mkhitaryan chat on Twitter
15:17, 04.11.2017
Viewed 1735 times Armenia’s winemaking field has beautiful future - French oenologist Michel Rolland