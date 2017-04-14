Parliament of 5th convocation worked effectively – says RPA faction head

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ruling RPA faction at the Parliament Vahram Baghdasaryan says the Parliament of 5th convocation has worked effectively. “I want to thank my colleagues, political forces for the joint and productive work. Together we have adopted 1020 laws and 190 international agreements. We have adopted numerous important laws as a result of joint work, such as constitutional reforms, the Tax Code, Electoral Code, Parliament’s Rules of Procedure and etc”, Baghdasaryan said.

He congratulated those political forces who appeared in the Parliament based on the April 2 parliamentary election results. “I am convinced that our cooperation will be productive. I believe that we will be able to cooperate also with other parliamentary political forces”, the MP said.

He also expressed confidence that the 6th convocation Parliament will open a new page in Armenia’s history since for the first time Armenia is transferred into a parliamentary system.