Turkish fan violence delays Besiktas-Lyon match in Europa League quarter final

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Crowd disorder delayed the start of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final between French club Lyon and Turkey’s Besiktas after fans invaded the pitch, France 24 reported.

Both sets of players had emerged to warm up when objects began to rain down from the stands, causing an unexpected postponement of the start of proceedings in France. It followed fighting among rival French and Turkish fans earlier in the city, according to The Sun.

Aggressive Besiktas fans threw objects and firecrackers at Lyon fans and tried to enter their stand, which forced the French club’s fans to enter the pitch for their own safety.

The fans exited the pitch only after police intervened.

The match kicked off with a 45 minute delay.

Eventually Lyon won the match 2:1.