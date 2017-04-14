Francois Hollande to participate in Armenian Genocide commemoration event in France

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. French President Francois Hollande’s participation is scheduled in the Armenian Genocide commemoration event in France on April 24, chairman of the Armenian National Committee of France Harut Martirosyan said.

“The main commemoration event of April 24 will be held at the Komitas bust. French President Francois Hollande will participate in the event. The President is scheduled to deliver a speech. It will be his last speech at the genocide memorial event as French President”, Martirosyan said.

He said the Presidential candidates have also been invited. According to him, is they express desire they will also deliver remarks at the event.

A march is also scheduled, which is due to take place on April 22. April 23 is the first stage of the French presidential election, and the Armenian community hasn’t planned events for that day.