Azerbaijani forces fire 60 mm mortar and anti-tank grenade launcher at Artsakh line of contact

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic told Armenpress the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire more than 45 times firing shots from various caliber small arms at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Ministry’s statement reads: “On April 13 and overnight April 14 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime more than 45 times by firing over 620 shots from various caliber small arms at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

In the north-eastern direction of the line of contact the Azerbaijani forces fired also 60 mm mortar (14 shells) and anti-tank grenade launcher (5 grenades).

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh took countermeasures for suppressing the Azerbaijani activeness and continued confidently fulfilling their military tasks”.