I attach great value to that film, all my ancestors are Armenian genocide victims – Serj Tankian comments on “The Promise” film

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Famous American-Armenian rock singer, soloist of Systerm of a Down rock group Serj Tankian and the author of the official soundtrack of the film Chris Cornell attended the show of Armenian Genocide-themed “The Promise” film in Los Angeles.

“Armenpress” reports Serj Tankian noted that he is very happy for having participated in the film production. “I am very happy for my contribution to the musical component of the film. This is a very important film. It tells about a love story taking place during the years of the Armenian Genocide. I attach great value to that film since all my ancestors are Armenian genocide victims”, Tankian said.

Producer of the film Eric Esrailian highlighting late Kirk Kirkorian’s initiative to make a film on the Armenian Genocide also mentioned that his ancestors are Armenian Genocide victims and he wishes to make use of that platform to breach the silence and attract the attention of people on that issue.