Memorial march dedicated to 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide to take place in central streets of Paris

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. A memorial event dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide will be organized in Paris on April 22. “Armenpress” reports, citing Nouvelles d’ Armenie, the participants of the march will head to the Memorial of Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe passing through Champs-Élysées avenue.

Ambassador Extraordinary end Plenipotentiary of Armenia to France Vigen Chitechyan, Primate of the French Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Vahan Hovhannisyan will take part in the event.

The Remembrance ceremony has been organized by the National Association of Armenian Veterans and the Co-ordination Council of Armenian organizations of France.