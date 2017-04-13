Foreign currencies rise in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs that on April 13 the USD exchange rate was 486.59 AMD which is an increase of 0.02 AMD compared to the previous day.

“Armenpress” reports that the Euro increased by 1.72 AMD forming 517.78 AMD. British pound rose by 2.26 AMD forming 610.28 AMD, Russian ruble increased by 0.03 AMD reaching to 8.60 AMD on April 13.

The prices for precious metals are as follows: the price for silver per gram is 286.45 AMD, gold-19,935.44 AMD, and platinum-15,049.75 AMD.