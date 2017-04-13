‘Goddess of Pop’ Cher urges UK and US to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American pop diva Cher urged the United Kingdom and the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The Goddess of Pop was speaking to Press Association, as cited by Belfast Telegraph.

She condemned Britain’s policy on avoiding to use the term “genocide”.

In her belief the governments of the UK and the US don’t recognize the Armenian Genocide because Armenia “has nothing to give to them”.

“We are small. Armenia is surrounded by land. We don’t have oil. We have nothing to give to them. Armenians are a small people, we don’t have anything what would interest them”, she said.

Asked whether she has hope that US President Donald Trump will recognize the Armenian Genocide, Cher responded “No”.

Earlier the singer participated in the screening of The Promise in Los Angeles, a movie telling the story of the Armenian Genocide.